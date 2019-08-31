Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Repligen Corporation 73 20.54 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.21 beta. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Repligen Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 522.22% and an $14 consensus price target. Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110 consensus price target and a 18.52% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 90.6% respectively. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.