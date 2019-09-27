Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.23M -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,653,429.60% -71.6% -32.3% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,861,858.94% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 69.6%. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.