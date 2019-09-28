Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,653,429.60% -71.6% -32.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,911,863.15% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 292.16% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 104.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 99.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.