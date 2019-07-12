Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -18.10 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.28%. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.