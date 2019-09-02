Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Since Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.