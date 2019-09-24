Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -15.68 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.74 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 266.49% for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 112.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.