Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -15.68 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.