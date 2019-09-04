Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 47.90 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 530.63% for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 159.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 42.4% respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

