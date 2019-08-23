Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.21 beta. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 14.8% respectively. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.