Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 321.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 348.72% and an $14 consensus price target. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 53.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 70.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.