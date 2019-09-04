Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.51 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 522.22% for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 45.70% and its average price target is $31.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.