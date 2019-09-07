Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.32 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.21 beta. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.