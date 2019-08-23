Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.21. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.