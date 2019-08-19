Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 493.22% for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 702.24%. Based on the results given earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.