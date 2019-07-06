Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.75 N/A -18.10 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 21% respectively. About 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.