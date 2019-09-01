Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.21 beta. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 522.22% at a $14 average price target. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.67, with potential upside of 44.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0%. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.