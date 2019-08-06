Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -15.68 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.