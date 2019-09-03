Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.50 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0.72%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.