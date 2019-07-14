Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.57 N/A -18.10 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 4.71 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 203.69% at a $14 consensus price target. On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -7.82% and its consensus price target is $75. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 82.7%. About 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 53.58% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.