Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.