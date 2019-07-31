Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Reaches $3.95 After 6.00% Down Move; Shares Long-term Corporate Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shorts Lowered By 61.48%

Shares Long-term Corporate Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:IGLB) had a decrease of 61.48% in short interest. IGLB’s SI was 10,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 61.48% from 28,300 shares previously. With 76,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Shares Long-term Corporate Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:IGLB)’s short sellers to cover IGLB’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 67,437 shares traded. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) has risen 3.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500.

The stock of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 191,880 shares traded. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) has declined 91.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNT News: 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance; 13/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $128.4 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.48; 08/03/2018 Melinta Therapeutics Partner, Menarini Group, Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Delafloxacin in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purcha; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 23/04/2018 – MELINTA’S RX-P2382 SHOWED IN VITRO ACTIVITY VS ESKAPE PATHOGENS; 25/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Melinta Rallied While The FDA Approved OsteoDetect; 07/05/2018 – MELINTA:PAYMENT FOR ANTIBIOTICS DEVELOPMENTThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $46.53M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $3.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MLNT worth $2.79 million less.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $46.53 million. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. It currently has negative earnings. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013.

Analysts await Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-2.57 EPS, up 62.75% or $4.33 from last year’s $-6.9 per share. After $-2.34 actual EPS reported by Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Melinta (MLNT) Announces Preliminary Product Sales for Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Melinta sees Q2 2019 net product sales of ~$13.8M; shares +7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.