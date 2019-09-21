Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 348.72% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Competitively the average target price of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 115.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.