Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 522.22% upside potential. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 67.50% and its average price target is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.