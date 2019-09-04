Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.26 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 321.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 530.63%. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 149.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.