Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$14 is Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 530.63%. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 960.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 45.6%. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.