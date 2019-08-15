Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.