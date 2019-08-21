Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Contrasting side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.95 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 455.56%. Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 25.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 97.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.