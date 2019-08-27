Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 31.8% respectively. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.