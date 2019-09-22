Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 321.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 23.9%. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.