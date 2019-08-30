Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 11.6%. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.