Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 24.72 N/A 3.52 8.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 1 2.33

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 530.63% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $36.33, which is potential 114.84% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.