Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -15.68 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.91 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 266.49% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 118.98% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.