Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Contrasting side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -18.10 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 43.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.