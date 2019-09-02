Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 36.74 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$14 is Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 522.22%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 228.47%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.