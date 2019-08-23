Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2835.05 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta, while its volatility is 321.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$14 is Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 457.92%. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average price target of $24.33, with potential upside of 85.58%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.