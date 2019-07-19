Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparison side by side

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -18.10 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.08 beta which is 308.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 256.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 708.51% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 25.7% respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.28%. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.