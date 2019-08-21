Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.23 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 21.13% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.