Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.69 N/A -18.10 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.33 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 149.11%. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 204.79%. Based on the data shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 86.6% respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.