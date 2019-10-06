Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 328,568,016.65% -71.6% -32.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 136,099,585.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 288.89% at a $14 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 455.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Melinta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 0.75% respectively. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.