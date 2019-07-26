Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.