Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 336,348,712.93% -71.6% -32.3% AC Immune SA 441,790,930.35% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. AC Immune SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 27% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AC Immune SA beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.