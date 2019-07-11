Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG)

We are contrasting Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 22 0.27 N/A 0.66 32.50 Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 13 1.34 N/A 1.09 13.92

Table 1 demonstrates Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0.00% 12.8% 3.5% Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 6.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s potential downside is -15.47% and its consensus target price is $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.8% and 10.5%. Insiders held roughly 33.5% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 90.47% are Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited -8.61% -16.05% -2.22% 38.14% -31% 22.3% Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0.73% -0.98% 12.57% 27.68% -24.95% 17.01%

For the past year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.