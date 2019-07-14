Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MLCO’s profit would be $11.18M giving it 31.25 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 721,672 shares traded. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has declined 31.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MLCO News: 04/05/2018 – Melco’s new $1 bln Macau hotel to operate without casino junkets -CEO; 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS 1Q PROFIT PER ADS 32C; 27/03/2018 – City of Dreams’ Jade Dragon Named Macau’s Premier Dining Destination as the City’s Only Entry on the 2018 Asia’s 50 Best Restau; 21/03/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO CAN REPURCHASE DURING 3-YEAR PERIOD COMMENCING MARCH 21; 26/04/2018 – MELCO HOLDINGS INC 6676.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 5.16 BLN YEN (+17.6 %); 01/05/2018 – MELCO’S HO SAYS COMPANY’S RESULTS `WILL BE GOOD’; 01/05/2018 – MELCO CHAIRMAN HO: JAPAN CASINO BIDS TO START LATE 2019, 2020; 15/05/2018 – Melco Holds Exclusive Preview of Morpheus, the New Hotel at City of Dreams; 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD – ”JAPAN CONTINUES TO BE A CORE FOCUS FOR US”; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Melco Resorts Finance’s Ratings To Ba2; Outlook Stable

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $60.0000 61.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $54.0000 62.0000

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77 New Target: $50 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. It has a 36.54 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 48,410 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1,907 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Eagle Boston Management Inc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 20,109 are owned by Us Bank De. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.03% or 164,084 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 15,822 were reported by Macquarie Group. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 589,596 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.33% or 178,122 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 161,239 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 5,539 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 357,051 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 239,422 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 29.52 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

