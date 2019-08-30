MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

We are contrasting MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 248.34 N/A -3.14 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2807.26 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 67.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 24.8%. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.