MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1241.17 N/A -3.15 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Verastem Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 479.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.