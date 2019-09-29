MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,243,460.76% -79.6% -59.3% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,261,136.71% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential is 152.53% at a $40 average target price. Competitively the average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 89.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MeiraGTx Holdings plc seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.