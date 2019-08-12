MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 932.79 N/A -3.14 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.