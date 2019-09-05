MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (:)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 239.44 N/A -3.14 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 100.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.