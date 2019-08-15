MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 945.96 N/A -3.14 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.