MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

We are contrasting MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 -2.97 11.38M -3.14 0.00 NextCure Inc. 35 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and NextCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 59,518,828.45% -79.6% -59.3% NextCure Inc. 36,466,165.41% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 147.07% for MeiraGTx Holdings plc with average price target of $40. Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.67, with potential upside of 40.87%. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.